Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.85.

ENPH opened at $46.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $97,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,345,646 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

