CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $103.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,504,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,656,000 after acquiring an additional 680,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

