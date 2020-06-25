FAT Brands (FAT) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is one of 58 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FAT Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FAT Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for FAT Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 FAT Brands Competitors 1162 4347 4491 208 2.37

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.36%. Given FAT Brands’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FAT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $22.50 million -$1.02 million -39.33 FAT Brands Competitors $1.99 billion $209.29 million 18.92

FAT Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -12.14% -55.18% -3.22% FAT Brands Competitors -2.69% -67.22% 0.40%

Summary

FAT Brands peers beat FAT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.