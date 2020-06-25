National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. National General has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. National General’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in National General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National General by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,729 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

