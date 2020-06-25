Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

