Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.29.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.
