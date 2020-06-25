Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MTX stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.80. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

