Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MTX stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.80. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Agree Realty Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Agree Realty Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Minerals Technologies Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Minerals Technologies Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
American Realty Investors, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
American Realty Investors, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
LG Display Co Ltd. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts
LG Display Co Ltd. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts
Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Golden Ocean Group Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Golden Ocean Group Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report