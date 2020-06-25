American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.73. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

