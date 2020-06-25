LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.