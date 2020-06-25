Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MURGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

