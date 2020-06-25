Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of GOGL opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $77.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

