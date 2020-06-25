TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

