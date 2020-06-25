Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

