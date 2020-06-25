Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

