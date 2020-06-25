Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

ARD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 170,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 147,103 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth $665,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

