Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.