IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $86.52 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in IDACORP by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in IDACORP by 655.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 202,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 176,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 78.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in IDACORP by 962.3% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 128,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.