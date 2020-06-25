TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217.75 ($2.77).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIFS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.28) to GBX 206 ($2.62) in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TIFS opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $893.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.80 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.65.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

