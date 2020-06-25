Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAC. TheStreet lowered Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden National news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

