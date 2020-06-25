4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,003.75 ($38.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. HSBC reduced their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($35.89) to GBX 2,215 ($28.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,300 ($42.00) to GBX 3,500 ($44.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.00) to GBX 3,000 ($38.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Paul Moody acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,170 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($124,284.08).

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,425 ($30.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,642.10. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,067.31 ($13.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,540 ($45.06). The company has a market capitalization of $696.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.