Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th.

Shares of CLDT opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

