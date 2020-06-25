Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 290.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 621,384 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 789,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Agree Realty Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Agree Realty Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Minerals Technologies Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Minerals Technologies Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
American Realty Investors, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
American Realty Investors, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
LG Display Co Ltd. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts
LG Display Co Ltd. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts
Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Golden Ocean Group Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Golden Ocean Group Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report