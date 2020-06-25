Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 290.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 621,384 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 789,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

