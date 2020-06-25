eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $15.55 on Thursday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.17 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $179,250.00. Corporate insiders own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $508,000. State Street Corp increased its position in eXp World by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

