OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OMVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $33.28 on Thursday. OMV has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

