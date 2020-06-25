Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

