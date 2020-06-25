Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 74 ($0.94).

Several analysts recently issued reports on COA shares. HSBC raised Coats Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 69 ($0.88) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Coats Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, insider Anne Fahy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,491.03).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $874.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.90 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 84 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61.

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

