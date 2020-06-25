Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

