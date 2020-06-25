Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

WM stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

