Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jun 25th, 2020

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

CUZ opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,498,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 87.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,066 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,108,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 645,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

