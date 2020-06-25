Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.