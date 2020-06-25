VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,111 shares of company stock valued at $28,421,367. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

