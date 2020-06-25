KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,163,000. Man Group plc raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 321,603 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 284,010 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 181,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.