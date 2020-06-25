Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.41. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 5,467,533 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

