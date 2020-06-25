Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.95

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $9.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 17,158 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

