Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.02. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 3,189,717 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.69 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

