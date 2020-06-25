Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.15

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as low as $10.37. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

About Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

