FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

