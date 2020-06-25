Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

ENTG stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entegris has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,196,000 after buying an additional 664,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 579,623 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 103,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

