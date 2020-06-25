Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

EGBN stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

