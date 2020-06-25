Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444,284 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $408,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $375,474,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

