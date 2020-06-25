Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLRD. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the first quarter worth $45,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

