Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLRD. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.
Shares of TLRD stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $7.24.
Tailored Brands Company Profile
Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.
