First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $51,905.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Deines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,134 shares of company stock worth $134,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

