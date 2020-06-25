Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $62,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,342,000 after buying an additional 920,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $5,543,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 431,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,705,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

