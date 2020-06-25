HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given $17.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HL Acquisitions an industry rank of 179 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of HL Acquisitions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $14.90 on Thursday. HL Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

