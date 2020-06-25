Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.17. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.70.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 760,913 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Antero Midstream by 60.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 193.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 473,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 312,228 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 317.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 745,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 567,159 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $9,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

