Brokerages Expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Rev Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NYSE:REVG opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Rev Group news, Director Justin Fish purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $328,860 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Rev Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

