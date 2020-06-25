Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. Jeld-Wen reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

