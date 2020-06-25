Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

NYSE FBM opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 415,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 674,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.