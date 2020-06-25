Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.62. Laureate Education posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million.

LAUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

LAUR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CPV Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 811.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

