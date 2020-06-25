BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKGFY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

BKGFY stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.