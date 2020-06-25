-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). Snap posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,709,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,434,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,315,609 shares of company stock worth $154,513,511 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $11,897,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

